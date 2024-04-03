Falkirk's Enchanted Market which was to take place this weekend postponed due to windy weather forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by the team behind Falkirk’s Harry Potter inspired shops – The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley – alongside Falkirk Delivers, will no longer take place this weekend due to the expected strong winds forecast.

The organisers have regretfully had to make the difficult decision to postpone the highly anticipated event, however they say that they now hope the market can take place early next month instead.

Their decision comes following weather forecasts predicting gusty winds of up to 50mph on both Saturday and Sunday, making it unsafe for the construction of stalls and the participation of vendors.

The market was expected to draw crowds into the town centre over the course of the two days with a world of wonder and magic planned.

There were to be around 50 stalls offering a diverse range of unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans, as well as tasty treats and entertainment for all ages.

Those organising the market said on Wednesday: “Despite exhaustive efforts to salvage the event, including exploring alternative sites within the town centre, none were able to accommodate the significant number of vendors and the logistical requirements of the market.”

Elaine Grant, BID manager, expressed the team’s profound disappointment. She said: “We are incredibly disappointed to have to postpone the Enchanted Market. The entire team has invested considerable effort and dedication into planning this event. Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable weather conditions, it is simply not feasible to proceed as planned.”

The market filled with treasures and delights inspired by the mystical realms was eagerly anticipated by both vendors and attendees from across the UK.

Elaine added that while the postponement is disappointing, the safety and well-being of all involved remains the top priority.

Visitors will have to wait a little longer for the magical event, which has now been rescheduled to Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. Most of the planned stallholders, performers and activities are set to participate on the new dates, and both the Falkirk Delivers team and The Lonely Broomstick are working hard to ensure the event in May will be as fantastical as planned.