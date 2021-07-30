Falkirk's Biscuit Baron is looking to reward 'COVID-19 Champs'

Falkirk business The Biscuit Baron, which posts themed boxes of biscuits out to customers every month, has begun a search for “COVID-19 Champs” asking the public to nominate those who have gone the extra mile to help others over the dark days of the last year-and-a-half.

As everyone begins the process of emerging from lockdown, The Biscuit Baron has launched the search as a way to reflect on the positive things that have happened during the pandemic and ands the public to submit their stories of people, highlighting why they are their COVID-19 champion.

Fraser McIntyre - the Biscuit Baron himself - is looking to reward those who have gone above the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic

Fraser McIntyre, The Biscuit Baron director, said: “We wanted to celebrate this time by giving something back to the unsung heroes who have shed some light on a generally gloomy time in many people’s lives.

“We’re asking the public to submit their stories by the September 1 and the winning entries will receive a year’s supply of biscuit boxes from around the world. Each box will contain up to eight full packs of biscuits from a different country, every month for 12 months.

"It’s the perfect pick-me-up with your cuppa. Runners up will also receive a biscuit prize, with all applicants being notified in the first week of September.”

People can nominate their Covid Champ at the website and submit their story and any other supporting material such as photos or videos.

