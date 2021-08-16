Falkirk's beer lovers urged to support independent brewers

According to Scottish Licensed Trade Association, many beer deliveries to pubs around the country have had to be cut back or cancelled this month. ince last week.

The owner of Belhaven has also warned labour shortages were hitting distribution in Scotland.

Responding to these reports, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) stated the answer to the problem was to support smaller local breweries. James Calder, SIBA chief executive, said: “Amid fears of taps running dry, pubs, bars and restaurants should look beyond mass-produced beers and speak to their local independent breweries.

SIBA says smaller, independent brewers could be the answer to Scotland's potential beer supply problems

"Being local they have the flexibility to brew and get beer directly into venues up and down the UK. British independent breweries are producing some of the best beers anywhere in the world and can be found across every corner of the UK.

"They are brewing a hugely diverse range of styles from lagers and pale ales, to porters, stouts and of course, cask real ale. As the hospitality industry fully reopens the UK’s independent brewers are ready and waiting to fill the supply gaps we’re seeing hit an already struggling industry.“Distinct, quality local beers could prove more popular with customers than your original offering of global beer, which are available anywhere. Small independent breweries have suffered massively while pubs, bars and nightclubs have been closed.

"So now as the UK's hospitality industry begins on its road to recovery let’s work together and offer customers a great-tasting local lager, craft ale, IPA or stout.”

