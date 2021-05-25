Shop local in Falkirk to pick up the best Father's Day present

The team has pulled together a local gift guide, destined to have the perfect gifts to suit anyone celebrating Father’s Day – whether you’re looking for a keepsake, clothing, a jokey gift or something to eat!

Falkirk Town Centre is a plethora of independent and national stores, ranging from boutiques to larger chains. The town centre is not just limited to a single high street: this guide pulls together options from Falkirk’s smaller streets, like the historic Wooer Street or the idyllic Glebe Street, to name a few…

For gorgeous gifts, why not purchase from Corbett Jewellers, one of Falkirk’s favourite independent jewellers? Corbett’s have a fantastic selection of items, including gifts perfect for those who love a wee dram! Flasks, decanters, whisky tots are available as well as watches, pocket watches, money clips, wallets, and card holders.

Falkirk has the perfect gifts to suit anyone celebrating Father’s Day

Or are you looking for something for that DIY Dad? Moment in Frame are selling stylish and functional bracelets designed specifically for those who are always in need of a tool! The bracelet is stainless steel and includes 28 different tool combinations. A totally unique gift for a unique person!

Stop by Scarlet Ribbons for handy gifts that are perfect for kitting out their lockdown ‘man cave’. This boutique shop also has gorgeous cards for Dads, and special ones for those first-time daddies.

Keep your eye on Falkirk Delivers socials for more gifts to be added – with more businesses like Wilkies, The Corner Café, The Wooer and even some pubs and restaurants getting involved…

Falkirk Delivers also recommends purchasing a District Towns Gift Card, which can be used in many restaurants, cafes and pubs across Falkirk and the District towns. Perfect for when you don’t know what to get but definitely want to shop local!

This stylish and functional bracelets has been designed specifically for those who are always in need of a tool!

Kids – your chance to win

The team at Falkirk Delivers have been looking at Father’s Day a little bit differently this year, and are asking children to draw their Father Figure, whether that be a dad, a stepdad, an uncle, a brother, a grandad or even their mum.

What does a ‘Father Figure’ look like to you? Are they your super hero? Are they strong, smart or silly? Draw what a ‘Father Figure’ looks like to you and send it to Falkirk Delivers via FB or [email protected] for your chance to win your very own District Towns Gift Card.