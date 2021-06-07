Shoppers are beginning to return to the High Street

Recently, Perthshire-based Miconex launched a ‘Spend It’ campaign across 17 Scottish towns and cities – including Falkirk.

Including the introduction of Falkirk Delivers District Towns Gift Card last November, more than 47,000 Town and City Gift Cards were purchased in 2020 in the UK and Ireland, according to the Gift Card and Voucher Association.

What Falkirk Delivers and Falkirk Council, in conjunction with Miconex, are looking to encourage is keeping this spend local. Research conducted by the Gift Card and Voucher Association showed that retail spend fell by 3.6 per cent in 2020, the biggest drop in 50 years, but gift cards remained popular.

A gift card is a great way to support local and encourage local spend, which is fantastic news for Falkirk’s hospitality and retail outlets, some of whom have really struggled over the past year.

Expanding

Falkirk Delivers District Towns Gift Card has seen fantastic sales since its launch, but plans to expand the gift card are now in place to get more options in terms of shopping locally throughout the Falkirk district.

Currently, Falkirk District Towns Gift Card can be used across Falkirk Town Centre, and the district towns, Bo’ness, Denny, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir.

Falkirk Delivers has already signed a range of businesses up to the gift card to encourage local spend. This includes hospitality, health and beauty and fashion and retail.

Thank you

As well as encouraging the public to purchase these cards, Falkirk Delivers also feels these cards are a fantastic way for businesses to say thank you to their employees that have worked hard during the current circumstances. Many businesses missed out on things like Christmas parties, work nights out or even after work drinks on a Friday, but with the District Towns Gift Card they are able to let their teams know they’re thinking of them.

Find out more about Falkirk Delivers Gift Card and where it can be spent on their website: www.giftcard.falkirkdelivers.com

