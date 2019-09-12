Falkirk Webhelp employees celebrate success

Employees of Webhelp’s Falkirk site are celebrating successes at the firm’s Star Awards.

Four awards went to staff based at the local site at the ceremony in the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

Mandy Taylor received the Role Model of the Year in a Supportive Role award. Pic: Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital

Sarah Graham, who works on Webhelp’s Sky Mobile team, was named Shining Star of the Year for her abundance of energy, drive and focus on supporting colleagues and for effortlessly being positive, passionate and inspiring in all she does.

Mandy Taylor, from the recruitment team, received the Role Model of the Year in a Support Role award for being instrumental in creating an industry-leading function, embracing change and leading and inspiring a team to do the same with drive and focus.

While Steven Inglis, who works as training delivery manager, was presented with the People Leader of the Year – Non Team Leader award.

He was chosen for his persistent determination and agility and appetite to develop his portfolio of products and people.

Sarah Graham was Shining Star of the Year. Pic: ''Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital

Team of the Year UK went to The Sky Development Bay Team led by Mark Fountain.

The Webhelp Star Awards are employee-driven, from all areas across the business.

Everyone within the company is encouraged to nominate local stars from any site in the UK, South Africa and India.

The annual awards were created by the company nine years ago with the aim of firmly putting their people first and to reward and recognise excellence across the

business at a team and individual level.