Falkirk venues shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021

The team at Masala Ram's are hoping to replicate their success in the category at the 2019 Asian Restaurant Awards next week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The fifth annual awards run in association with Just Eat, are set to return on Monday, September 20.

Masala Ram’s and Sanam Tandoori have been shortlisted for the best Asian restaurant in Stirlingshire category.

The awards recognise outstanding culinary excellence, and sumptuous creativity from all those who are continuing to respond to the pandemic and run successful businesses in the hospitality industry.

The town's Sanam Tandoori is also in the running for the Restaurant of the Year Stirlingshire category at the 2021 awards. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Almost 50 restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote.

They include the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh hosted by broadcast journalist Samantha Simmonds.

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, headline sponsors of the awards, said: “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.

"As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry. Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.