Falkirk travel: McGill's named Public Transport Operator of the Year
The company which has taken over many bus services in Falkirk district has been named Public Transport Operator of the Year.
McGill’s owners, brothers Sandy and James Easdale, are delighted at the accolade from the Scottish Transport Awards in Glasgow
The prestigious award, received by McGill’s CEO Ralph Roberts comes hard on the heels of the acquisition of First Scotland East.
Mr Roberts said: “The whole team at McGill’s is thrilled to have their hard work recognized. We have the best team in Scotland.
“McGill’s is at the forefront of the transport decarbonisation revolution and with the continued financial support of James and Sandy Easdale we plan to continue this journey.
“Another 41 zero emission buses will be delivered in February 2023 as part of a £20 million project to further decarbonise the fleet. As buses only produce 4 per cent of transport emissions, we desperately need local authorities to follow suit and start the decarbonisation journey by prioritising clean public transport in line with their declared transport hierarchy.”
In the past few weeks, McGill’s has taken control of bus depots in Larbert, Bannockburn, Balfron and Livingston and all of the fleet formerly owned by First Scotland East. Edinburgh’s popular open top bus tour, Bright Bus, is also included in the purchase.
Approximately 550 staff have now moved to McGill’s, taking the company’s total staff to more than 2,000.
Services in Stirling and Falkirk area will be branded as McGill’s Midland Bluebird whilst services in West Lothian will be branded as McGill’s Eastern Scottish.
The company said it would now work to rejuvenate every area of the business in the coming months and years.