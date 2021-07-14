Falkirk travel agent welcomes removal of quarantine measures

The Falkirk High Street business believes the move, which is in line with the UK Government’s plans, will bring a much needed boost to the travel industry.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel said: “It is particularly encouraging to see this move in time for the last few weeks of the summer school holidays. At this crucial stage in recovery, it is vital that the UK continues to adopt a four-nations approach and we hope that future decisions about outbound travel are not as fragmented and disjointed as we have seen over this last year.

“It’s not just welcome news for the industry – tens of thousands of holidaymakers and those travelling to reunite with loved ones will be relieved they can travel to a number of countries without worrying about quarantine when they return home.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

“Relieving travellers of the need to quarantine will undoubtedly help build back confidence. The two key areas of concern from those travelling abroad were of quarantine on return and cost of testing.

"Breaking down the barriers of one of these issues is therefore a step in the right direction to restoring consumer confidence. Demand for booking a holiday for the summer and beyond is likely to be high over the coming weeks.

"Our teams across the country have been undertaking extensive training to understand the new rules regarding travel and we are looking forward to helping our customers with their upcoming holiday arrangements.”

