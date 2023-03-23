The agency, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, enjoyed a record breaking start to 2023 as people started to once again hunger for fun in the sun after months of lockdown.

As well as holidays to other top destinations including Costa Blanca, Spain and Lanzarotte, relaxing cruises are also proving popular option, with departures from

Southampton entering the list for top getaways this Easter.

Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

Barrhead Travel recently announced the significant increase in demand for cruising – with cruise bookings in January increasing by over 200 per cent compared to the previous year. Other top selling destinations include Costa Blanca, Spain and Lanzarote.

Greig Avinou, Falkirk Barrhead Travel manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people getting away and enjoying holidays abroad this Easter. We had a record-

breaking January and we can see that appetite for holidays in 2023 shows no sign of slowing down, with Easter bookings up 20 per cent compared to 2019.

“Families, in particular, are maximising the school holiday periods this year to spend quality time together. We’ve noticed that multi-generational and multi-family holidays continue are on the rise as people use getaways as an opportunity to bring the full family together.