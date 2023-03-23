Falkirk travel agent shares top holiday destinations for Easter
Barrhead Travel has revealed sun is on everyone’s mind this spring with Florida, Tenerife and Dubai topping the list as the most booked destinations for Easter 2023.
The agency, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, enjoyed a record breaking start to 2023 as people started to once again hunger for fun in the sun after months of lockdown.
As well as holidays to other top destinations including Costa Blanca, Spain and Lanzarotte, relaxing cruises are also proving popular option, with departures from
Southampton entering the list for top getaways this Easter.
Barrhead Travel recently announced the significant increase in demand for cruising – with cruise bookings in January increasing by over 200 per cent compared to the previous year. Other top selling destinations include Costa Blanca, Spain and Lanzarote.
Greig Avinou, Falkirk Barrhead Travel manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people getting away and enjoying holidays abroad this Easter. We had a record-
breaking January and we can see that appetite for holidays in 2023 shows no sign of slowing down, with Easter bookings up 20 per cent compared to 2019.
“Families, in particular, are maximising the school holiday periods this year to spend quality time together. We’ve noticed that multi-generational and multi-family holidays continue are on the rise as people use getaways as an opportunity to bring the full family together.
“There are still some good options for affordable, last-minute getaways this Easter. Visiting your local travel agent, such as Barrhead Travel, is the best way to find deals that suit your budget, enjoy great value for money, and ensure guaranteed financial protection.”