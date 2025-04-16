Falkirk travel agent reveals top Easter destinations for holidaymakers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk travel agent has revealed the top destinations local holidaymakers have been jetting off to this Easter.

Based in High Street, Barrhead Travel has enjoyed a busy start to the year and according to sales data, the top selling destinations for travel across the Easter period in Scotland have included Tenerife, Mallorca, Lanzarote, Antalya and Alicante.

Greig Avinou, franchise director at Barrhead Travel Falkirk, said: “This Easter period is set to exceed our departures from last season. We’ve seen an increase in late bookings this Easter which suggests there’s high levels of confidence among customers to add in extra holiday breaks.

"The pattern we’re seeing is that people have secured their main annual holiday further ahead than usual and are then assessing their budgets periodically to see what other trips they feel they can plan in.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager Greig Avinou and his staff have enjoyed a busy Easter (Picture: Submitted)

“With Easter wrapping up this weekend, we’re now looking ahead to a busy May Bank Holiday period and summer season.”

