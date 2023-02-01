Falkirk travel agent reports best ever start to the year with record breaking January

The travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, stated its retail network also reported five per cent of customers in January booked two or more holidays at a time as people looked to secure the best deals and manage monthly payments.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “As January draws to a close, we’re pleased to confirm a record-breaking month of holiday bookings – up 25

percent from January 2020 when we last reported a record sales month prior to the pandemic.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

“Demand for travel is higher than ever and we expect momentum will remain strong during February. There is a real confidence in the market: customers are decisive and determined to lock in their getaways as soon as possible.”