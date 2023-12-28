Falkirk travel agent calls 2023 its 'best ever year' after enjoying a 'record breaking' 12 months

The Falkirk branch of Barrhead Travel Falkirk claims 2023 was its “best ever” trading year and stated demand for travel continues to soar.

The travel agents, which is located in Falkirk High Street, celebrated 11 consecutive record-breaking months since January 2023 and has forecast the month of

December will also conclude with record sales.

Year to date bookings for the travel agency group are up by 26 per cent, compared with 2019 sales which, before 2023, was the company’s best trading year.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager Greig Avinou called 2023 the firm's best ever year (Picture: Submitted)

Greig Avinou, Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager, said: “Over the last year, we prioritised smart and sustainable growth, which has seen us deliver record breaking

results. This year, we will have recorded our highest ever sales and we expect to continue that pace in 2024.

“Holidays remain a spending priority for consumers of all ages. The demand for a reputable travel agent is at an all-time high which is why we believe that now is the

time to move ahead with further expansion throughout the UK.

“Retail travel is thriving, and communities across the country are benefiting from busy travel agency stores. Our commitment to investing in retail has never wavered.”

The firm says forward bookings for 2024 are performing particularly well with the agency reporting customers have been securing their annual holiday plans earlier than

usual.

Last-minute bookings for winter holidays remain a popular option with around 25 percent of new bookings travelling across the 2023/24 winter period.

Earlier in the year Barrhead Travel confirmed it would pursue further expansion during 2024 with multiple store openings planned for the year ahead. Investment will

also be channelled into existing stores for refurbishments, additional full and part time roles, and new technology.

Mr Avinou said: “We are in the process of reviewing our new locations and we expect to announce details in the first quarter of 2024. We’re excited to be bringing new

jobs and opportunities as our expansion progresses over the coming 12 months.”