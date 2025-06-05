Falkirk travel agent bags foreign currency deal with travel money specialist
The travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, has agreed a deal with the firm which lasts until May 2028 and extends the successful partnership that has been in place between the two brands since May 2022.
The service allows walk-in customers to buy or sell nearly 60 different foreign currencies, while also bringing thousands of online customers using No1 Currency’s click and collect service into Barrhead Travel’s stores.
Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director of Barrhead Travel, said: “Five decades ago Barrhead Travel began life as a single high street shop, and our journey to becoming the UK’s leading travel agency group is in large part the result of the in-store experience and service we give our customers.
“Our people are central to this - they live and breathe travel - but so too is our commitment to providing everything our customers need to make their holiday a success.
"The No1 Currency travel money counters in our stores make it quick and easy for travellers to pick up the currency they need for their chosen destination, or to swap any notes they have left over after their trip back into sterling.”
Simon Phillips, managing director of No1 Currency, added: "Our market-leading currency service makes it easy for Barrhead Travel customers to pick up their travel money while they’re in store. Meanwhile, our strong online presence and click and collect service draw thousands of potential customers through Barrhead Travel’s doors every month.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.