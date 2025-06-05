Falkirk travel agent bags foreign currency deal with travel money specialist

Barrhead Travel has signed a three-year agreement with No1 Currency so it can provide foreign money to customers at its local branches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, has agreed a deal with the firm which lasts until May 2028 and extends the successful partnership that has been in place between the two brands since May 2022.

The service allows walk-in customers to buy or sell nearly 60 different foreign currencies, while also bringing thousands of online customers using No1 Currency’s click and collect service into Barrhead Travel’s stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director of Barrhead Travel, said: “Five decades ago Barrhead Travel began life as a single high street shop, and our journey to becoming the UK’s leading travel agency group is in large part the result of the in-store experience and service we give our customers.

Barrhead Travel has secured a new deal to provide customers with foreign currency (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Our people are central to this - they live and breathe travel - but so too is our commitment to providing everything our customers need to make their holiday a success.

"The No1 Currency travel money counters in our stores make it quick and easy for travellers to pick up the currency they need for their chosen destination, or to swap any notes they have left over after their trip back into sterling.”

Simon Phillips, managing director of No1 Currency, added: "Our market-leading currency service makes it easy for Barrhead Travel customers to pick up their travel money while they’re in store. Meanwhile, our strong online presence and click and collect service draw thousands of potential customers through Barrhead Travel’s doors every month.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.