Falkirk town centre takeaway Three Little Pigs looking to get a lot bigger

By James Trimble
Published 6th Mar 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:36 BST

A popular Falkirk town centre takeaway is looking to expand its operation and is now waiting for permission from local authority planners.

Three Little Pigs owner Isobel – better known as Izzy – Kerr lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 19, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, March 4, to change the use of the premises at 9 Callendar Riggs, Falkirk from an office premises a to hot food takeaway.

The proposal is expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

