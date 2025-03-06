Falkirk town centre takeaway Three Little Pigs looking to get a lot bigger
A popular Falkirk town centre takeaway is looking to expand its operation and is now waiting for permission from local authority planners.
Three Little Pigs owner Isobel – better known as Izzy – Kerr lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 19, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, March 4, to change the use of the premises at 9 Callendar Riggs, Falkirk from an office premises a to hot food takeaway.
The proposal is expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
