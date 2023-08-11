Falkirk town centre pub restaurant in the running for two national awards
Falkirk’s very own Behind the Wall has made it into the shortlist for two categories in this year’s prestigious Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:50 BST
The Melville Street venue is up against big city competition for Bar of the Year – Edinburgh establishments Brewhemia and Indigo Yard and Glasgow pub The Record Factory.
Also in the running for the Independent Operator title, BTW faces off against Boteco Group, R4 Group, The Rocks Leisure Group and Worq Group.
The ceremony takes place in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, August 28.