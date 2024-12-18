Falkirk Town Centre gets a smashing donation from demolition firm for festive season

The demolition firm responsible for the destruction of Callendar Square Shopping Centre have done something constructive by donating £1000 to liven up the festivities in the town centre.

A £1000 donation from David Morton Demolition is helping Falkirk Delivers bring a magical festive atmosphere to Falkirk High Street.

The donation, which is tied to the firm's contract with Falkirk Council to demolish Callendar Square Shopping Centre, has been used to help fund festive projections designed to encourage people to shop locally.

The projections onto Falkirk Deliver’s office building at 104 High Street feature a Christmas train journey through iconic local landmarks like the Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel and a Santa-themed tale.

David Morton Demolition's Dean Laidlaw and Ross Hastings present the £1000 cheque to Falkirk Delivers' Elaine Grant as Falkirk Council's Dawn West looks on (Picture: Submitted)

The short films can be watched each day between 3pm and 10pm until December 30 and a special New Year’s projection has also been produced to welcome in 2025.

Falkirk Delivers business manager Elaine Grant said: “Christmas is a vital period for town centre businesses, and this donation has allowed us to create a festive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to attract people into the town and highlight the importance of supporting local businesses. We’re especially grateful to David Morton and Falkirk Council for their support."

David Morton Demolition’s commitment to community benefit forms part of Falkirk Council’s procurement approach, which ensures major contracts, such as the demolition of the shopping centre and Antonine Hotel, deliver wider benefits for local communities.

Wilma Morton, managing director of David Morton, said: “As a local firm, it’s important to us to give back to the community, especially at this time of year.”

The demolition work is also a crucial step in the council’s ambitious Falkirk Town Centre Masterplan, making way for a new town hall that is set to become a vibrant cultural and community hub for the area.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s Head of Investment, Assets and Climate, said: “The generous donation from David Morton is making a real difference by enhancing the festive atmosphere on the High Street and supporting local businesses at a crucial time of year.

“It’s a shining example of how infrastructure projects can deliver meaningful benefits to the community."