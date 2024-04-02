Falkirk town centre businesses sign up to Breastfeeding Friendly Scheme

Ten businesses in Falkirk town centre have committed to the Breastfeeding Network (BfN) Breastfeeding Friendly scheme which aims to ensure mums have a positive experience of breastfeeding when out and about.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:29 BST
Ten Falkirk town centre businesses have signed up to the BfN's Breastfeeding Friendly scheme.

This national scheme, implemented locally with NHS boards, not only raises awareness of the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 and the Equality Act 2010 but also ensures that organisations are aware of their responsibilities under this legislation.

Many women feel nervous about breastfeeding in public, which can lead them to choose not to breastfeed or to stop breastfeeding earlier than desired.

The Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 makes it illegal to stop a mother from feeding her child under the age of two, either by breastfeeding or bottle feeding, in premises where the public have general access.

By joining the BfN scheme, businesses and organisations are taking an important step towards breaking down these barriers and creating a supportive environment for breastfeeding families.

Those town centre businesses embracing the Breastfeeding Friendly scheme are the Corner Cafe, Acoustic Cafe, Babes Boutique, Clever Clogs, Gail George Permanent Makeup and Aesthetics, Envy Gowns, Bob & Berts, Seagull Trust Cruises Bookshop, Due Sorrelle Patisserie and No.3.

Costa Coffee on Kirk Wynd was previously signed up to the initiative and has renewed its membership.

For help and support with breastfeeding, more information including where you can find local support groups and a full list of businesses registered with the breastfeeding friendly scheme in Scotland at www.breastfeedingnetwork.org.uk

