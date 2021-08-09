Falkirk town centre boutique is 'going underground' in new move

Back in April Kayleigh Robb (26), from Shieldhill, realised her childhood dream and opened a salon – and a boutique – in Falkirk High Street.

Kayleigh had always wanted to run her own business and, after working hard and saving, with support from her partner, joiner by trade David McMillan, she opened not one, but two businesses – a salon and a boutique – in The Avenue building in High Street.

Originally GG Boutique and GG Salon – named in honour of Kayleigh’s baby daughter Gabriella – were on different floors, with the salon on the lower level, below ground, and the boutique on the floor above.

Kayleigh Robb now has her salon and boutique located next to each other in Falkirk High Street

Now, as luck would have it, a premises became available on the lower level, right next to GG Salon.

Her two fledgling businesses newly opened, Kayleigh was faced with a tough decision.

She said: “On Friday, July 30, a shop next to the salon suddenly became available. It made so much sense to have the boutique and salon next to each other but it wasn’t an easy decision due to the time and money spent on the original Boutique just a short time ago.

“After a few phone calls, looking over finances and making a quick plan I decided to go for it.”

Kayleigh qualified as a beauty therapist back in 2015, but did not really have the steady work she needed to do it full time, so she started doing office work, but still kept her hand in, doing beautician work for friends and family.

Then when Kayleigh’s maternity leave for Gabriella ended she realised she did not want to go back to the office and the time was right to realise her dream.

Now that dream just got better.

Kayleigh said: “While I was waiting on my partner finishing his work, I went with Gabriella, who just turned one, and bought everything we needed for the new shop. As there was no chance of getting professionals in the same day, we were painting, decorating and moving everything all day and night all weekend.

"I really believe anything is possible when you put your mind to it and hard work definitely pays off. A few people said to me ‘you’ll need to shut for at least a few weeks’. A lot of people also tell me I need to slow down, but I think as long as you have a balance of work and personal life it can work.

"Although it does mean I’m non stop – I am working on this as I feel like we’ve not had much time to relax or spend time with friends and family which is important to us. I have training down in Essex soon so, I can class that as a break.

"And with all the paper work being finalised on Monday, August 2, we can gladly say we now have the two businesses together downstairs in The Avenue on Falkirk High Street.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.