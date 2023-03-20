News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk town centre bar restaurant wants to make changes to car park and bring wall down

The Orchard Hotel lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, March 16, to make alterations to the car park and remove a wall at The Orchard Hotel, 2 Kerse Lane, Falkirk.

By James Trimble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers and has a determination deadline of May 15, 2023.

In January a retrospective planning application to form an outdoor seating area/beer gardenat the premises – including the erection of fencing and enclosures, decking and canopy – was refused by council planners.

Planners refused permission for The Orchard Hotel's beer garden back in January
