Falkirk tourism businesses invited to head north for VisitScotland event

The first ever VisitScotland Connect travel trade workshop takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 19 and April 20, bringing representatives of 23 countries – including the USA, Canada, Europe, China and Asia Pacific – to Scotland for the national tourism organisation’s first in-person, industry-wide, travel trade event for four years.

Nearly 180 trade-ready Scottish businesses and destination management organisations (DMOs) have already registered to attend but extra spaces have been made available and trade-ready businesses can still apply to attend via the VisitScotland Connect online portal.

VisitScotland Chief Executive, Malcolm Roughead said: “The challenges of the pandemic have given us the opportunity to reconsider the way we deliver events. We’re committed to making it as easy as possible for businesses to do business in the current economic climate and have designed VisitScotland Connect with direct input from industry.

There will be plenty of opportunities for firms to promote Falkirk - home of the world famous - Kelpies at the event in Aberdeen this spring

"VisitScotland Connect gives Scottish tourism businesses the chance to showcase their products and services to tour operators and travel agents

from all over the world – all under one roof.”

VisitScotland Connect is a closed event, trade-ready businesses must pre-register in advance via VisitScotland Connect 2023 and no registrations will be available on the day.

Businesses looking to grow their business internationally and via the travel trade can also speak to their local Industry relationship manager.