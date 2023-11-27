Falkirk Tesco stores pull peas off shelves after 'unknown berry' contamination scare

Tesco stores in the Falkirk area have been forced to remove packs of peas from sale because they may contain “unknown berries”.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the supermarket giant – which has branches in Cameon, Falkirk and Redding – has now removed packs of Growers Harvest Garden Peas due to possible contamination with an unknown type of berry.

The 900 gram packs affected include those with the batch codes 23196, 23197, 23198. 231099 and 23200 with the best before date January 2025 and those with the batch codes 23237, 23238, 23239 and 23240 with the best before date of February 2025.

Packs with the best before dates of March 2025 and April 2025 have also been removed.

Tesco stores in the Falkirk area have been forced to withdraw the products from sale (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Tesco has issued a recall notice to its customers which will be posted on Tesco’s website and Social Media platform. These notices explain to customers why the