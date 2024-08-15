Falkirk teen set for new career with house builder's apprenticeship
Ross Crozier, 16, will undertake a SVQ level six apprenticeship in bricklaying, where he will hone his craft between Forth Valley College and Persimmon sites as part of his four year apprenticeship.
To help Ross start his career in style, the homebuilder has provided him with all the tools and equipment required to succeed in his apprenticeship, ensuring that the financial cost of equipment isn’t a barrier to his success.
Persimmon Homes is continuing to invest in its future talent with the recruitment of ten new apprentices across its three operating businesses in Scotland.
This year’s apprentices met in West Lothian recently as they completed their final preparations for taking their first steps into the construction industry.
The senior leadership team took time to talk to the new starters about the value of their apprenticeship and the importance of the home building sector across the country.
William Smith, Persimmon’s regional apprenticeship manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ross to the business. His determination to succeed on site caught our eye and we are excited to see this grow and develop throughout his apprenticeship.
"We pride ourselves on working closely with local construction colleges across the country, including Forth Valley College, to ensure that young people with the ambition and attitude needed to succeed in the industry are given a platform to do so locally.”
Commenting on his appointment, Ross said: “I am excited to start my new career with Persimmon and begin my course at Forth Valley College.”
