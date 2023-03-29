Falkirk taxi firm takes home two national awards in its 40th anniversary year

Bruce Taxis – which marks its 40th year in business in 2023 – was named Large Scottish Taxi Compnay of the Year and also earned the Environmental Award at the event held in the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Sunday.

Last year the firm won three awards – Best Scottish Taxi Company, the Environmental Award and a Life Time Achievement Award for Bruce Taxis founder Alex Bruce, who sadly died back in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bruce Taxis spokesperson said: “We had a fantastic evening attending the Scottish Passenger Transport Awards on Sunday at the Crowne Plaza. We were honoured to receive the Large Scottish Taxi Company of the year award for the second year running, sponsored by Laurie Ross Insurance.

The award-winning team at Bruce Taxis - Laura Bruce, company director; Agnes Bruce, wife of founder Alex Bruce, and Emma Bruce, company director - took home major titles from the Scottish Passenger Transport Awards for the second straight year

"This award is voted for by the public and it is wonderful for our whole team to be recognised for their hard work. We were delighted to also receive the Environmental award for the second year in a row.

"We are very passionate about reducing our carbon footprint and are well on the way to having a fully hybrid fleet. The biggest thanks and a massive well done goes to everyone at Team Bruce for making this possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad