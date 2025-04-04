Falkirk takeaway Streats Kitchen to host community Open Table event

The Streats Kitchen team look forward to welcoming everyone to their Open Table event. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A Falkirk business is opening its doors to host a special Open Table event next week.

Streats Kitchen, based in Ironworks Business Centre, Bankside, will be holding the event on Thursday, April 10 offering people the chance to come along, enjoy some tasty food and socialise with others.

And, to ensure the event is accessible, they are running a ‘pay what you can’ policy.

Lindsay Doyle, who runs the business with partner James Walker, explained: “We just wanted to do something to help the community. With the cost of living crisis and the way the economy is at the moment takeaways can be quite expensive and not readily accessible to everyone.

"We wanted to do something that helps people that maybe don’t have the extra money to spend on takeaways.

"Mental health and wellbeing is really close to us, so we thought we’d try to incorporate that too. We’re going to open up the front area and create a bit of a space for people to come and enjoy a warm, nutritious meal and connect with others.

“We thought it would be a good idea to give people somewhere to go for a few hours and if we can help just one person that would be enough for us.

“There will be tables and chairs, people can come down, order off the set menu and we’ll have a contributions box so people don’t have to feel embarrassed about how much they pay.

“Whether you’re in need of support, or simply craving good food and great company, everyone is welcome.

“Any money we make on the night is going to go back to funding the next event.”

The event runs from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 10