Falkirk takeaway gets permission to partially change premises into showroom
A popular takeaway restaurant is making changes to its premises.
Dunvegan Properties Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 27 to partly change the use of the first floor of Ricky D’s World Buffet at 262 to 264 Grahams Road, Falkirk to form a retail showroom.
Planning officers working under delegated powers certified the proposed development as lawful on Wednesday, November 29.
The proposal involves some internal alterations to the property to remove fixtures and fittings. No external alterations are proposed.