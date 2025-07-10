Falkirk takeaway expansion plans appear to now be on the back burner

An extremely popular takeaway in Falkirk town centre had been looking to expand its business but it looks like those plans are now on hold.

Three Little Pigs owner Isobel – better known as Izzy – Kerr lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 19, which was subsequently validated on March 4, to change the use of the premises at 9 Callendar Riggs, Falkirk from an office premises a to hot food takeaway.

The proposal had been going to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, the applicant withdrew the proposal on Wednesday, July 9.

The withdrawal comes just after Three Little Pigs was announced as a Scottish finalist in the Best of British Burger competition.

Izzy Kerr, director, and Kirstin Brown, manager, had been preparing to expand the ever popular Three Little Pigs takeaway (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Earlier in the year Izzy told The Falkirk Herald the venue had become a victim of its own success and would need to expand if it was going to continue in its current location.

She said: “We’ve been trading for a year-and-a-half now and had to turn business away, stopping taking orders over the phone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because we just can’t physically do any more.

"We’ve now got the gym behind us and signed a lease for that. Now we’re looking to knock the wall through to create a massive kitchen and create an even bigger takeaway.

"If we hadn’t done that then we would have had to moved away from the address to find somewhere else at least twice the size and I didn’t really want to do that.”

