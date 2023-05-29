Falkirk superstore recalls chocolate bars after pieces of plastic scare
A supermarket has been forced to remove chocolate bar products from its shelves because they may contain pieces of plastic.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:41 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency, Lidl – which has branches in the Falkirk area – has recalled 100 gram packs of Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts
because they may contain pieces of plastic.
The affected packs have the best before date of December 19, 2023 and the lot number L3083A112.
Point of sale notices have been displayed in all retail stores selling the product.