News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Falkirk superstore recalls chocolate bars after pieces of plastic scare

A supermarket has been forced to remove chocolate bar products from its shelves because they may contain pieces of plastic.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:41 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, Lidl – which has branches in the Falkirk area – has recalled 100 gram packs of Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts

because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The affected packs have the best before date of December 19, 2023 and the lot number L3083A112.

Lidl has now removed the products from its shelvesLidl has now removed the products from its shelves
Lidl has now removed the products from its shelves
Most Popular

Point of sale notices have been displayed in all retail stores selling the product.

Related topics:LidlFalkirkFood Standards Agency