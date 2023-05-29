Falkirk superstore recalls chocolate bars after pieces of plastic scare

According to the Food Standards Agency, Lidl – which has branches in the Falkirk area – has recalled 100 gram packs of Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts

because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The affected packs have the best before date of December 19, 2023 and the lot number L3083A112.

Lidl has now removed the products from its shelves