Falkirk superstore plans to expand two premises into one

Asda has been given the green light to expand a shop in its Newmarket Street centre into a neighbouring vacant premises.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:58 pm

The firm’s change of use application to alter the former charity store at 10 Newmarket Centre, Falkirk from a shop to a food and drink cafe was granted by Falkirk Council under delegated powers on June 3.

Asda is gong to be expanding its Newmarket Street store into a neighbouring vacant premises

The planning application stated: “It will allow it to merge with the adjoining unit – this unit is vacant and has been for an extended period of time.”

