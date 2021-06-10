Falkirk superstore plans to expand two premises into one
Asda has been given the green light to expand a shop in its Newmarket Street centre into a neighbouring vacant premises.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:58 pm
The firm’s change of use application to alter the former charity store at 10 Newmarket Centre, Falkirk from a shop to a food and drink cafe was granted by Falkirk Council under delegated powers on June 3.
The planning application stated: “It will allow it to merge with the adjoining unit – this unit is vacant and has been for an extended period of time.”