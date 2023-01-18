Falkirk superstore customers asked to help famous Liverpool children's hospital

The partnership with B&M, which has branches in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir, was formed to support the Alder Hey Children’ Charity in its mission to raise vital funds to help make Alder Hey a truly world-class, patient-friendly hospital and help fund the creation of a new neo-natal unit.

Following the success of the previous partnership campaign, the two brands have come together once again to relaunch it. This time, they plan to raise even more money, with the proceeds from selected P&G products across health and beauty and cleaning categories sold in B&M stores over four weeks being donated to the charity’s appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new unit will reduce the need for high-risk ambulance transfers between hospitals and bring the experts from Alder Hey and Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust (Liverpool Neonatal Partnership) together under one roof.

An artists impression of the new neo-natal unit

In 2019/2020, nearly 150 babies were transferred between Liverpool Women’s Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, with some having to make the journey several times.

These transfers were often around the time of surgery when babies are most vulnerable and acutely unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total cost of the Surgical NICU at Alder Hey will be around £20 million, and Alder Hey Children’s Charity needs to raise £3 million in support of this.

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “We are delighted to once again partner with B&M, and P&G. The 5p per pack donation will help us to ensure we can support new born babies and their families at a very vulnerable and challenging time. Thank you to everyone for your support of this campaign”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley Robinson, B&M brand and press manager said: “We’re pleased to be working alongside Procter & Gamble with this appeal and support them in their continued commitment to be a force for good. Together, with help from our wonderful customers, we can help build a truly world-class facility that wraps around families with the most vulnerable babies.”