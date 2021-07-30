Falkirk supermarkets launch summer beer quiz
The branches of Aldi in the Falkirk area are looking to match customers with the Scottish craft beer that best suits their personality.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:31 pm
Aldi stores, located in Camelon and Polmont, are now running the Which Brew Are You quiz, asking a few simple questions to identify their personality type.
The quiz then breaks down four personas, from the Hipster to the Strong, Mysterious Soul, The Cool Character and the Adventure Seeker, and pairs each with a selection of top quality Scottish craft beers.
