Falkirk supermarkets help food banks with meal donations to combat cost of living crisis

Supermarket giant Lidl – which has several branches in the Falkirk area – has donated 406,763 meals to Scottish families over a six month period.

Lidl continues to work with local charities to pass on its surplus food and items collected from its Good to Give customer donation initiative, in partnership with giving platform Neighbourly.

Since 2017, the company and its many branches – including those in Bo’ness, Carron and Falkirk – have donated more than 26 million meals across the UK, but

over the last six months close coordination between local community groups and the supermarket’s store teams has helped to increase the amount of food reaching

Lidl continues to donate meals to those who need them most (Picture: Submitted)

those hit hardest by the cost of living crisis.

Mark Newbold, senior CSR Manager at Lidl GB, said: “Our stores are part of local communities they serve, so it’s incredibly important to us that we do our bit to help

those facing food insecurity – both by making donations directly and by encouraging our shoppers to donate where they can.”

The supermarket has now made the process of local charity donation an integral part of the training regime for store colleagues, and has also ramped up frozen food donations.

As a result, Lidl now expects to donate an extra 1000 tonnes of food annually across Great Britain – that’s the equivalent of an additional 2.4 million meals on top of the usual amount.