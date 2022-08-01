Falkirk supermarket staff get second pay increase of 2022

From September, all hourly paid employees at Aldi’s Falkirk area stores – which include Polmont – will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for store assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally.

Aldi stated it also offers paid breaks, which, for the average store worker is now worth more than £830 a year.

Staff will be receiving their second pay rise of the year

The store states the new pay rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK chief executive officer, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket. This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Falkirk.