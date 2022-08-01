Falkirk supermarket staff get second pay increase of 2022

From September, all hourly paid employees at Aldi’s Falkirk area stores – which include Polmont – will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for store assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally.
Aldi stated it also offers paid breaks, which, for the average store worker is now worth more than £830 a year.
Read More
The store states the new pay rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally.
Giles Hurley, Aldi UK chief executive officer, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket. This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Falkirk.
"Their outstanding efforts have ensured our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”