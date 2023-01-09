Falkirk supermarket giant forced to recall food product after metal pieces scare
Tesco has had to remove a product from its shelves as a precautionary measure for fear it may contain small pieces of metal.
By James Trimble
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 9:03am
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the company, which has a number of branches in the Falkirk area, has now removed all 250 gram packs of Wicked Kitchen Spinach and Wild Garlic Ravioli with the use by date January 12, 2023.
Tesco has also issued a recall notice to its customers telling them what to do if they have bought the product.