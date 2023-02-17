Aldi – which has branches in Polmont and Camelon – is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill a variety of roles across the region. Jobs on offer full and part-time positions such as caretaker and ctore assistant, all the way up to deputy manager.

The recent recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year. Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 Regional Distribution Centres up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023."