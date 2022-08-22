Falkirk supermarket forced to recall products after salmonella scare
The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert after a supermarket chain was forced to removed products from its shelves because they may contain salmonella.
By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:32 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:33 am
Morrisons, which has a branch in Hope Street, Falkirk, has now put point of sale notices in stores, explaining to customers why the products are being recalled.
The affected items are 240g packs of Morrison Mango with the best before date of August 23 and 210g packs of Morrisons Mango Fingers with the best before date of August 22.