Falkirk stores forced to remove packs of potentially 'uncooked chicken' from freezers
According to a Food Standards Agency alert Iceland stores throughout the country have been forced to remove products from their freezers because they may contain uncooked chicken.
By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 12:22pm
Iceland, which has branches in Falkirk Central Retail Park, Grangemouth and Denny, is recalling Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain raw, uncooked chicken making this product unsafe to eat.
The 800 gram packs – which have now been removed from sale – have the sell by date June 17, 2023.