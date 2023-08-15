Falkirk stores allow families to enjoy a back to school bonanza of food essentials for just 1p
Available for one day only on Thursday, August 17 the 1p Back-to-School Bundle has been thoughtfully curated to cater to the needs of families as they gear up for the
new school year.
It contains the following items to ensure families have a variety of essentials and treats to kick start the new term: a six-pack of wraps, six-pack of Walkers Crisps, a 300g jam jar, a 10-pack of Jaffa Cakes and a four-pack of Fruit Shoots.
Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: "We understand the importance of supporting parents during this significant time of year.”
Local stores taking part in the initiative on Thursday include Day Today and Londis in Stenhousemuir, Nisa in High Station Road, Falkirk and Fresh in Falkirk.