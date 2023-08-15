News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk stores allow families to enjoy a back to school bonanza of food essentials for just 1p

As schools return from the summer break local retailers across the Falkirk area are once again teaming up with delivery app Snappy Shopper to offer a Back to School Bundle of goodies for just 1p,
By James Trimble
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST

Available for one day only on Thursday, August 17 the 1p Back-to-School Bundle has been thoughtfully curated to cater to the needs of families as they gear up for the

new school year.

It contains the following items to ensure families have a variety of essentials and treats to kick start the new term: a six-pack of wraps, six-pack of Walkers Crisps, a 300g jam jar, a 10-pack of Jaffa Cakes and a four-pack of Fruit Shoots.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: "We understand the importance of supporting parents during this significant time of year.”

Local stores taking part in the initiative on Thursday include Day Today and Londis in Stenhousemuir, Nisa in High Station Road, Falkirk and Fresh in Falkirk.

