Falkirk store sweep contestants can help themselves to free items and help the local food bank too

Aldi'ssupermarket sweep challenge returns to the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge has returned for another year, and customers in Falkirk have the chance to raise money for a local foodbank of their choice.

The game-show inspired supermarket challenge is guaranteed to make doing the weekly shop more fun, giving Falkirk residents the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi stores in Polmont and Camelon.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time.

Aldi will also donate the cash value of the trolley contents to a local foodbank and the lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a

SpecialBuy item of their choice if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Falkirk residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep from now until Sunday July 2.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar we always look forward to. We are pleased to be

bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Falkirk resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times. Last year we donated almost £10,000 to food banks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

“From Glasgow to Aberdeen, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland this year. Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks,

but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen food bank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not

included in the sweep.