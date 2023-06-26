News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Falkirk store sweep contestants can help themselves to free items and help the local food bank too

Falkirk area store is giving customers a chance to grab a ton of free items and help the local food bank at the same time in a Supermarket Sweep style challenge.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
Aldi'ssupermarket sweep challenge returns to the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)Aldi'ssupermarket sweep challenge returns to the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)
Aldi'ssupermarket sweep challenge returns to the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge has returned for another year, and customers in Falkirk have the chance to raise money for a local foodbank of their choice.

The game-show inspired supermarket challenge is guaranteed to make doing the weekly shop more fun, giving Falkirk residents the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi stores in Polmont and Camelon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time.

Aldi will also donate the cash value of the trolley contents to a local foodbank and the lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a

Most Popular

SpecialBuy item of their choice if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Falkirk residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep from now until Sunday July 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Holloway, Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar we always look forward to. We are pleased to be

bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Falkirk resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times. Last year we donated almost £10,000 to food banks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

“From Glasgow to Aberdeen, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland this year. Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen food bank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not

included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply by e-mailing [email protected] or in-store.

Related topics:FalkirkScotland