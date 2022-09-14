Falkirk store enjoys more success at Scottish Local Retailer Awards

The Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk store, in Maggie Woods Loan, took home the Off Trade Retailer of the Year title at the prestigious awards ceremony recently.

Awards are nothing new to Anand Cheema, who runs the Costcutter – the 25-year-old has won the Impulse Retailer of the Year award at the 2021 Asian Trader awards,

Young Retailer of the Year at the 2021 Scottish Local Retailer Awards, Refit of the Year at the Scottish Local Retailer Awards, and Best New Store at the Scottish Grocer Awards since taking charge at the store.

Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk manager Anand Cheema is presented with a Scottish Local Retailer Award

Anand said: “We are delighted and very proud to have won this award. Our team has worked passionately to support the local retailing sector, which has shone brighter than ever.”