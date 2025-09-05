Falkirk store closed as troubled retailer Bodycare enters administration

The doors of Falkirk’s Bodycare store have closed after administrators were appointed to the troubled retailer.

The company’s store in the Howgate Shopping Centre is one of nine in Scotland – and 32 across the UK – to have been closed with immediate effect following the appointment.

The move has seen 450 jobs axed across the country.

The retailer had been trading, selling branded health and beauty products as well as fragrances and bathroom items, from 147 stores nationwide employing some 1500 people.

However, it was confirmed on Friday that Nick Holloway, Chris Pole and Mike Leeds from Interpath have been appointed joint adminstrators to the business.

The company is said to have faced “a number of challenges in recent years which have negatively impacted its financial position.”

The administrators intend to continue to trade the majority of Bodycare’s stores – 115 in total – while they assess options for the chain, including exploring the possibility of a sale of the business and its assets.

However, the Falkirk store is one of those that has been closed with immediate effect and the employees made redundant.

Others in Scotland to close are Cameron Toll and the Gyle in Edinburgh, Clydebank, Dumfries, Kirkcaldy, Paisley, Parkhead and Perth.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading. Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome.

“Our intention is to trade the majority of the company’s stores in order to realise stock while we explore options for a possible sale of the business and its assets. In addition, and as a matter of priority, we will be providing all support to those employees impacted by redundancy, including supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”