Falkirk steel fabrication business expands to offer a new logistics operation

Redding-based Jenkins Fabrications recently acquired Sneddon’s Logistics and now a new service, branded as Jenkins Logistics, will not only support Jenkins’ own

logistics requirements, but will also be marketed as a transport resource for businesses in the construction, timber, and other sectors.

Jenkins Fabrications managing director Jonny Jenkins said: “The past months have demonstrated the increasing but often not met demand for fast, highly efficient

Jonny Jenkins, managing director of Jenkins Fabrications, joins transport manager Billy Sneddon at the launch of Jenkins' logistics division (PIcture: Submitted)

movement of steel, timber, and other materials.

"It supports the productivity and smooth running of the construction industry, where timescales are crucial and everything is dependent on materials being delivered on schedule.

"It was evident to us that there were many gaps in the available service and we have therefore grasped the nettle and established Jenkins Logistics as a division of our business.

“As well as the service boosting the management of our own materials and products, the new division will stand alone as a logistics resource for businesses in the

construction and other sectors. We look forward to supporting these businesses and to developing this division within our organisation.”

Billy Sneddon, who ran Sneddon’s Logistics for six years, added: “Bringing the logistics service into the Jenkins business is an extremely positive development on all

fronts.

"We will be adding increased efficiency to the delivery and transport required for Jenkins’ growing workload and we will be offering that same important support to

Jenkins’ many clients and other contacts who have a demand for this service.”

This latest positive development comes in the year in which the family-run Jenkins Fabrication is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

Over recent years the company has doubled its turnover and made major strides forward through increasing its structural capacity, moving into complex high-value

projects, and creating a management structure for strategic growth.

During this time it has also invested in new technology, upgraded its IT systems, delivered a major commitment to staff training, and rebranded as it continues Its