Falkirk spa therapists trained to offer treatments to those living with cancer

Therapists at the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Falkirk have completed specialist training with pioneering Cornish company Made for Life.

Made for Life provides massage training and award-winning 100 per cent organic skincare products, specifically designed for guests living with cancer and other long term health issues that were previously considered contraindications for spa treatments.

The initiative marks a significant step towards inclusivity, ensuring that all guests can now enjoy the benefits of massage therapy under the Bannatyne Group’s new and innovative ‘B-Well’ treatment programme.

The new service, a 50-minute B-Well Touch Therapy Massage using Made for Life Organics products, is part of Bannatyne’s commitment to providing accessible and inclusive care. The advanced Habia-accredited Cancer Care training programme is an SATCC (Standards Authority for Touch in Cancer Care) approved three-day course that equips qualified beauty and massage therapists with an in-depth understanding of cancer, its staging and grading, and how cancer treatments can influence the need to adapt traditional spa therapies.

The training also includes comprehensive face and body treatment protocols, along with supervised practical sessions ensuring that therapists are fully prepared to deliver these specialised treatments.

The course, is a cornerstone of Bannatyne’s partnership with the Made for Life Foundation registered charity. It reflects the organisation’s dedication to supporting the wellbeing of all its guests, including those living with cancer.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: "At Bannatyne, we are proud to lead the way in offering inclusive spa services that meet the needs of all our guests. This initiative with Made for Life Organics allows us to provide care and relaxation to individuals who may have previously been turned away. Our therapists’ commitment to training ensures that every guest can feel welcome and supported when they visit our spas."

The B-Well Massage is now available to book at Bannatyne’s Falkirk site, with plans to roll out the programme across other locations.