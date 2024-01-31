Falkirk social housing firm achieves top European ranking for good sustainability practices
The firm, which operates throughout the Falkirk area, was assessed for the Certified Sustainable Housing Label (CSHL) administered by international residential consultancy firm Ritterwald and was ranked a “Frontrunner” – the best possible ranking – in all three categories, environmental, social, and governance, to become the
first social and affordable housing provider in Europe to achieve this.
Link placed ESG at the heart of its services when launching its sustainability strategy in 2022, which outlined how the business uses environmentally friendly practices
to reduce its impact on climate change, including building energy-efficient homes and retrofitting properties, reducing waste, promoting sustainable living environment
for tenants and employee well being.
The strategy highlights how Link strives to be socially sustainable, creating a sense of community amongst tenants, promoting diversity and inclusion, and engaging
with stakeholders. This includes reducing poverty, increasing well-being, and listening to customers by developing innovative solutions.
It also describes how Link ensures sustainability is at the forefront of decision-
making and governance to keep Link sustainable and safe for the long-term.
Jon Turner, Link chief executive officer, said: “I am absolutely delighted Link has received this excellent international recognition of its work on ESG through the
CSHL.
"This acknowledgement has been achieved through the hard work undertaken by our sustainability team as well as many other teams across our business.”
Andy Jack, Link Group’s sustainability manager, added: “There are many examples of how Link has embedded ESG in its work on the latest report on ESG. I am
conscious that there is still much to do, and we will certainly not be complacent as we move forward.
"However, this is a brilliant achievement, which I believe has been a long time coming, and I hope it really inspires everyone across Link to continue to
make lives better for our tenants and communities.”
People can visit the Link website for more information about the work Link has done regarding ESG.