Falkirk shoppers warned over Highland Spring 'exploding' bottles
Highland Spring Ltd has been forced to recall glass bottles of its sparkling spring water after reports that a number of the products had exploded.
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the company is now – on a “precautionary basis” – withdrawing certain batches of the 750ml glass bottles which it believes may be a danger to consumers.
The FSA stated there is a risk the glass bottles “may explode which may cause injury”.
A point of sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores selling these particular bottles. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.
The following products may be affected – Batch code1137 (Use by MAY 2023A), Batch code1138 (Use by MAY 2023A), Batch code1139 (Use by MAY 2023A), Batch code1172 (Use by JUN 2023A), Batch code1173 (Use by JUN 2023A), Batch code1201 (Use by JUL 2023A), Batch code1202 (Use by JUL 2023A).