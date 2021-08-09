Falkirk shoppers warned over Highland Spring 'exploding' bottles

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the company is now – on a “precautionary basis” – withdrawing certain batches of the 750ml glass bottles which it believes may be a danger to consumers.

The FSA stated there is a risk the glass bottles “may explode which may cause injury”.

A point of sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores selling these particular bottles. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

