Falkirk was the town in Scotland with the second highest salaries for apprenticeships according to the data.

Data analysed by online apprenticeship review and jobs board, RateMyApprenticeships, shows that the town only came behind Glasgow in terms of its average salary for apprenticeships.

The average apprenticeship in Falkirk is paid £23,333 according to the figures. The highest salary apprenticeships were in Glasgow with an average of £32,861.

The figures were revealed to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs until March 10.

For those looking to earn the big bucks, construction apprenticeships were revealed to be the highest-paid across Scotland, with an average salary of £46,269.