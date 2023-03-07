Falkirk second best for apprenticeship salaries
Falkirk has been named the second best place in Scotland for high paying apprenticeships.
Data analysed by online apprenticeship review and jobs board, RateMyApprenticeships, shows that the town only came behind Glasgow in terms of its average salary for apprenticeships.
The average apprenticeship in Falkirk is paid £23,333 according to the figures. The highest salary apprenticeships were in Glasgow with an average of £32,861.
The figures were revealed to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs until March 10.
For those looking to earn the big bucks, construction apprenticeships were revealed to be the highest-paid across Scotland, with an average salary of £46,269.
Oliver Sidwell, co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, said: “Kickstarting your career isn’t a simple choice and the reality is that there are locations across Scotland that lend themselves better to certain industries to offer more fruitful opportunities. Understanding where these hotspots are can be a useful starting point that, when considered with salary and feasibility of relocating, can help make this big decision more informed.”