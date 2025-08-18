A travel agent is looking to recruit more apprentices interested in a career in the industry.

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, is continuing to look for Modern Apprentices across the country with a number of positions still available for their 2025/26 intake, offering school and college leavers the chance to kickstart a rewarding career in the travel industry.

Apprentices will gain real-world experience in key areas such as customer service, sales techniques, travel systems, foreign exchange, and product knowledge, building confidence and practical expertise from day one.

The latest recruitment push follows on from the recent success of the 2024 apprentice cohort, with 20 apprentices celebrating their graduation at a ceremony held at Barrhead Travel’s Glasgow headquarters.

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, is looking to recruit more modern apprentices (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Each apprentice was offered and accepted a full-time role within the business, reinforcing the strength and effectiveness of the programme.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “At Barrhead Travel, we believe there’s no single path to success. Our business is full of people who entered the industry through different routes but who all share a passion for people and travel.

“Our Modern Apprentice programme reflects the values of the #NoWrong path campaign, opening doors and building real life skills. Watching our 2024 cohort graduate and transition into permanent roles within the company was a proud moment for us all, and we’re excited to continue growing our apprenticeship family in 2025 and beyond.”

Apprentices who complete the programme will also have the opportunity to secure a permanent position within the business, setting them up for long-term career growth.

Visit the website to find out more about Barrhead Travel’s apprenticeship programme.

