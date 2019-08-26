Falkirk’s Behind the Wall will deliver alcohol with food to you door

Falkirk’s Behind the Wall has been granted a licence to deliver alcohol – although it says it will strictly be for customers ordering food as well.

The popular pub and eatery recently added a pizza restaurant to its town centre premises and Falkirk Council Licensing Board heard the licence would allow customers to order pizza and a drink to be delivered to their homes.

Solicitor Janet Hood, representing the venue, said owner Brian Flynn was thinking of using his own delivery drivers and they would be well trained so that anyone who looked under 25 would be asked for identification.

She also said that payment could only be made by credit card – which would make it more difficult for underagers.

She added: “There is also a suggestion of having a £10 minimum spend on food for alcohol to be delivered too.”

The busy venue in Falkirk town centre also wanted to change its licence to allow children in all areas of the three-storey venue, but this was turned down by members of the board.