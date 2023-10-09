A local convenience store owner has captured the prestigious rising star title at this year’s UK-wide Retail Industry Awards.

Anand Cheema received the award for his work at the Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk store, in Maggie Woods Loan, over the last year.

He opened the store in 2021 after a £300,000 refit of the premsies and last year the premises became a Costcutter following a further £70,000 investment.

It was stated by the awards organisers the store is now taking in around £40,000 per week – a staggering 442 per cent increase on sales from when Anand first bought the store.

Shop owner Anand Cheema with his Rising Star award (Picture: Submitted)

Anand said: “This is a huge win for me personally. To be named Rising Star for 2023 across the whole nation is an incredible achievement and an award not easily won.

It’s safe to say I was just happy with being nominated for the awards, I never imagined that would be departing London with a victory.

"This award is incredibly important for the industry as it recognises the next generation of retailers bursting through the banks. I hope myself, as well as other retailers,

can encourage and inspire the rest of the pack to follow by entering and winning awards, raising our profiles through networking, exchanging ideas, and building more

awareness of best practice in ourown businesses.”

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, which owns the Costcutter brand, said: “Anand is absolutely a rising star within our industry, and he certainly

has retail in his blood being the son of Scottish Grocers’ Federation Chief Executive, Pete Cheema.

“I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate him for winning this coveted award and we look forward to following Anand’s retail journey as he embarks on an ambitious

growth plan for his store over the next five years.

"His exciting plans include growing the e-commerce side of the business as well as sustaining and growing the convenience business and home delivery service.”

Awards are nothing new to Anand and the Costcutter Fresh crew – just last year they took home the Off Trade Retailer of the Year title at Scottish Local Retailer Awards.