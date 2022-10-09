Falkirk restaurant Sanam Tandoori prepares to reopen

The Sanam Tandoori, at 5 Callendar Road has been serving Indian cuisine to diners since 1976.

Earlier this summer it closed for a major refurbishment, only reopening a few weeks ago to offer a takeaway service.

But now the restaurant is reopening and the owner of the family-run business thanked customers for their patience and support.

The new-look Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, Falkirk

Nadeem Anwar, said: “It has been almost three months of sheer hard work trying to rebuild the restaurant. We have a brand new interior, updated wine list, new IT and new way of working for our staff.

"We've already started taking reservations online and it has been very busy.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank our customers for their patience. They've taken a keen interest in the refurb and have been very supportive.

